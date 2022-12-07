American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,151,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,572,000 after acquiring an additional 279,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of BHVN opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. Analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,002.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.