American International Group Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,891 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 576.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of MRO opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

