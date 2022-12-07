American International Group Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 885.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

HAIN stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.77. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $43.53.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

