Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Altus Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Altus Group Price Performance

TSE:AIF opened at C$52.15 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$41.27 and a 52 week high of C$72.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

