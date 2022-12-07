AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth $1,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

AB stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $53.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.32.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.52%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

