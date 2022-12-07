10,996 Shares in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $982.49 million, a P/E ratio of 135.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

SA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

