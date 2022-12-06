Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after purchasing an additional 506,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,683 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,774,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 305,197 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

