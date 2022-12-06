Wayfinding Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,885.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

