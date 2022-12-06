The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Wendy’s were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 148,775 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Wendy’s to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

WEN stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.