Samuel C. Blackman Sells 10,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,260,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,030,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,533,000 after purchasing an additional 766,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,055 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,094,502 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after buying an additional 1,425,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 578,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

DAWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

