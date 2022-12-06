Richard Joseph Tremblay Sells 10,930 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Resolute Forest Products Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE RFP opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.57. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resolute Forest Products
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth $78,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Resolute Forest Products Company Profile
Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.
