Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,340 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Axcelis Technologies worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,926,000 after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 403,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average of $63.64.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $319,879.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,156,819.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $216,083.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,864,765.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $319,879.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,910 shares in the company, valued at $32,156,819.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

