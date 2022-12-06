Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 544 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $395.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $684.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.07. The company has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

