Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CTO Japjit Tulsi Sells 54,110 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Japjit Tulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $856.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after buying an additional 197,996 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after purchasing an additional 775,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Matterport by 79.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

