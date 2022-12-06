Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Jay Remley Sells 54,076 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 538,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,459.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matterport Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $856.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.42. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 171.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matterport by 460.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,958 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Matterport by 404.0% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 737.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Matterport by 498.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

