Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 52,320 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,922.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.79. The firm has a market cap of $928.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

