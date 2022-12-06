Jeffrey David Goldfarb Acquires 19,000 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GIII stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.49. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIII. Barclays lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CL King cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

