Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,346 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Hilltop worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.