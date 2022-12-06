Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTV. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Veritiv by 50.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Veritiv by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 40.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Veritiv by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.58%.

VRTV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

