Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $808,000 in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NWBI stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $424,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $424,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $61,946.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,249.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock worth $869,836 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

