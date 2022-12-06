Franklin Resources Inc. Has $867,000 Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.34. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $365.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

