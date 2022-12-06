Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,946 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,538,000 after buying an additional 873,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,062,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 45.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after buying an additional 534,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,670,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after buying an additional 193,042 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

