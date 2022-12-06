Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,723 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Hanmi Financial worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 6.0 %

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $769.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

