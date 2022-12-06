Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 851 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $179.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.