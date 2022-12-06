Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 78.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2,071.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 49.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

FOX Trading Down 1.5 %

About FOX

FOX opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

