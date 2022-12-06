Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 14,848 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3,067.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Shares of AMZN opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average of $115.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $928.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

