Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Federated Hermes worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $502,919.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,633,621.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $490,984.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,633,621.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.