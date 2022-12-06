Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Insider Amy C. Becker Sells 3,500 Shares

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $61.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after buying an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 256,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,963,000 after acquiring an additional 239,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

