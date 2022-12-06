Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Delek Logistics Partners

In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $1,298,855.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 242,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,167.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,893. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.