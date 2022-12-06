Clayton Trier Sells 2,340 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Clayton Trier sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $206,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.03. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

USPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

