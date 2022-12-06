Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Clarivate were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 267.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLVT opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

