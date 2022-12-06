Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $358,000 in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSNY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

