Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

