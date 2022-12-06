Brian P. Lynch Purchases 10,000 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MODG opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $947.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MODG. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

