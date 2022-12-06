Brian P. Lynch Purchases 10,000 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of MODG opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
