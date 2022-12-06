BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of EnerSys worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after acquiring an additional 185,072 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 924,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 154,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 139,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.