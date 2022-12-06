BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,486 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of eXp World worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,601,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after buying an additional 599,735 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 507,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in eXp World by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 288,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after buying an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,601,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,601,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $483,932.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,235,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,980 shares of company stock worth $2,116,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eXp World Trading Down 4.7 %

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). eXp World had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

eXp World Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also

