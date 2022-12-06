BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stake Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.86.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

