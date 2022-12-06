Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 1,332 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Arista Networks Price Performance
NYSE ANET opened at $132.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.32.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
