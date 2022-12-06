Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 1,332 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ANET opened at $132.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 309,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.32.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

