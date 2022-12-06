Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.1% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.73.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

