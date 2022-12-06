Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Vance Wealth Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Vance Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

