Amy C. Becker Sells 3,500 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

