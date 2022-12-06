Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55,345.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,295 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,326.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,688,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,347,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165,972 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 915.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,824.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 147,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 142,474 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,922.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

