Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lazard Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,326.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,688,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,165,972 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Amazon.com worth $1,347,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $928.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

