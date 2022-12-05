Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR opened at $146.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.45.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

