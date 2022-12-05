Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

