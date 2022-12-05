Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,216 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Sealed Air worth $74,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 24,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 137,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 934,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.45.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

