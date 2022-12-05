Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 32,169 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 449.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on APLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $50.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 963,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,786,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,253 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

