Rhumbline Advisers Buys 29,365 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,735 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Tripadvisor worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Tripadvisor Trading Down 1.5 %

About Tripadvisor

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.