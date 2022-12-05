Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,735 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 128,688 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $30.21 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMPH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

