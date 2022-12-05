Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,781,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 75,010 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $183.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $203.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average is $169.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.